(CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman she cared for in Louisiana, authorities said.
Conchetta Law, 44, of Longview, Texas was arrested this week and charged with forgery and exploitation of the infirmed after she allegedly stole $8,900 while working as a caregiver.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Law worked as a caregiver for a 92-year-old woman in Shreveport, Louisiana.
According to the department, Law is accused of stealing and forging checks from the victim’s bank account to pay her own rent, utilities, insurance and car note between October 2019 and May 2020.
Law was taken into custody in Longview and was extradited to Caddo Parish in Louisiana and booked into jail on Oct. 1.