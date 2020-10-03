WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has tested negative for COVID-19 after a spokesperson said he had interacted with another senator who tested positive.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said in a statement Friday morning that he tested positive for the virus and will remain in isolation.
A spokesperson for Cruz said he went into quarantine after he had interacted with Lee recently.
“After interacting with Sen. Lee, in consultation with the attending physician, Sen. Cruz is remaining at home out of an abundance of caution. He feels healthy, hasn’t exhibited any COVID-19 symptoms, and has tested negative,” Cruz’s spokesperson said.
Cruz is expected to return to the Senate for Supreme Court nomination hearings, according to the spokesperson.
Headlines regarding COVID-19 have surrounded Washington, D.C. and the White House after President Donald Trump announced Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.
The president is currently being treated at the Walter Reed Medical Center, while the first lady remains at the White House.