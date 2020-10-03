DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Running on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October is “Drive-Boo Halloween,” a contactless drive-thru experience hosted by the American Airlines Center. The goal of the event is to give families something safe to do this Halloween season.

“We don’t have anything else to do, we gotta do something,” said Quincy Monroe, an Aurora resident, as he sat in line Saturday to enter.

It’s placed inside a multi-level parking garage and is complete with all sorts of Halloween nostalgia. The attraction is kid-friendly, unless you want to take on the VIP floor where actors offer more intense scares.

“For us it was a little bit tricky because we are so used to the extreme gore and blood. We had to take a different kind of approach,” said Alex Lohmann, owner of Chunk Rocker studios and creator of the Drive-Boo Halloween event.

Most importantly, everything has been made completely contactless.

“Families can still experience Halloween from the safety of their own vehicles, it’s a zero contact event,” Lohmann said.

But one outcome Lohmann and his staff didn’t expect is that adults are loving it just as much as children.

“One thing about this, that we didn’t anticipate… is the number of adults who are willing to come to this, but would never go to a traditional haunted house because they are too afraid,” Lohmann said.

Information on purchasing tickets can be found here.