PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenagers have been arrested for the murder of an 18-year-old near a park in Plano Saturday, police said.
Rudhra Ronakkumar Patel and Abdulrahman Qays Al Dulaimi, both 18 years old, were charged in the shooting death of Jacob Lyle Rusk.
Police said the shooting happened Saturday near Jack Carter Park. Officers learned the victim was already in the hospital with a gunshot wound before they arrived.
Rusk died at the hospital, leading to a homicide investigation.
Police said Sunday they believe the shooting was a targeted incident as the two suspects and victim were known to each other. Police do not believe there is any danger to the general public.
The two suspects remain at the Collin County Detention Center.