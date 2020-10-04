(CBS NEWS) – President Trump briefly departed Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday evening in a SUV to wave to supporters who have gathered outside as he receives treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus. Confusion continued Sunday about the severity of Mr. Trump’s condition, as his physician revealed the president had been given a dose of a powerful steroid that the World Health Organization has recommended for patients who are “critically ill” with COVID-19.
President Trump surprises supporters outside Walter Reed by driving by the crowd
In a video Trump posted to Twitter shortly before departing, he said he wanted to "pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots we have out on the street” https://t.co/gsCiPGX17q pic.twitter.com/MdQzHTISHZ
