Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, President Donald Trump, Walter Reed Medical Center

(CBS NEWS) – President Trump briefly departed Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday evening in a SUV to wave to supporters who have gathered outside as he receives treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus. Confusion continued Sunday about the severity of Mr. Trump’s condition, as his physician revealed the president had been given a dose of a powerful steroid that the World Health Organization has recommended for patients who are “critically ill” with COVID-19.

