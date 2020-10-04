DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested the suspect in an assault at a Buc-ee’s in Denton that went viral on social media.
Jason Lata, 44, was taken into custody late Saturday and was charged with assault causing bodily injury, police said. His bail was set at $15,000.
Police said they responded to the Buc-ee’s on south I-35E at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday where a victim told officers he was assaulted by an unknown male.
According to police, the victim told officers he and a friend saw a group of President Donald Trump supporters and that a verbal argument ensued.
A video that circulated across social media showed the victim being punched in the face by the suspect.
Later in the evening, police said they had identified Lata as the suspect and had obtained a warrant for his arrest. Police said he is not a resident of Denton.
