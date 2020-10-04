Comments
WOLFE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Hunt County city of Wolfe City.
The city’s police department said the officer involved was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Further information from the police department or Texas Rangers has not yet been released.
“At the request of the Wolfe City Police Department, Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting,” the Texas Rangers said in a statement.
CBS 11 News spoke to family members who identified the victim as Jonathan Price.
CBS 11 News has reached out to Wolfe City police and the Texas Rangers for more information but has not yet heard back.