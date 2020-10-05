DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Two Dallas Baptist University students were killed and three others injured in a car crash on Mountain Creek Parkway, just east of the DFW National Cemetery.
“We are devastated by this horrible loss of life,” shared DBU President Dr. Adam C. Wright. “We are praying for the families of all those involved as they process through this tragedy.”
The fatal two-car crash happened in the early hours of Sunday, October 4.
First-year student Kaitlyn Kotzman and first-year student Karina de la Rosa died. The three other students involved in the accident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are currently recovering.
The university will hold a campus-wide prayer service on Monday evening, October 5, at 7 p.m. in Pilgrim Chapel and is also be providing counseling for classmates and friends of the students.