NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW) – There’s been a lot of talk about the experimental antibody cocktail given to the president. Researchers have been studying it since June, and it is available for patients here in the DFW area.

Dr. Mezgebe Berhe with Baylor University Medical Center has been involved with the Regeneron study since enrolling the first patients in the country at Baylor Scott and White Research institute back in June.

He said the idea is similar to convalescent plasma, but in this case the antibodies are manufactured in a lab.

Last week, Regeneron announced some promising preliminary data. Researchers said the antibodies appear safe and seemed to help, especially for those who got treatment early on.

“Those patients who have early disease, who are expected to have a large amount of virus, had a significant reduction on the amount of virus after treatment compared to the placebo group who did not show that kind of reduction in the amount of virus,” said Dr. Berhe. He said the idea is that by lowering the amount of virus, doctors can improve symptoms, and keep patients from getting worse.

Right now Baylor Scott & White has two trials that are ongoing. One for those patients who are hospitalized, and another is for outpatients. Berhe said they are still looking for people to participate .

“By enrolling in clinical trials you may potentially lower your risk of getting complications, getting hospitalized, even dying from this,” Berhe said. “But also you’re contributing to the development of therapeutics, and there is no better time by the way to do this.”

You do need to test positive for COVID, and it should be within the first couple of days of symptoms. For more information you can 1-888-50-RESEARCH or click here.

