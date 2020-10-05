CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW) – A Rowlett man is in custody in Carrollton, charged with allegedly murdering the mother of his one-year-old daughter.
Andrew Charles Beard, 33, surrendered to Carrollton Police Detectives Monday morning upon learning they had obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Beard is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and repeatedly stabbing 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett to death as she arrived at her workplace in the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive in Carrollton shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday, October 2.
During the investigation, detectives learned that Beard and Burkett were recently involved in a contentious custody battle. Their daughter is unharmed and in the protective custody of Texas Child Protective Services.
Beard is currently held in the Carrollton City Jail and his bond has not yet been set.