HUNT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW) – Shaun David Lucas, the Wolfe City police officer allegedly connected to the shooting death of Jonathan Price was arrested and charged with murder.

His bond was set at $1 million.

“This is the first step. This man is dangerous and should not be out on bond. The family was relieved to hear of his arrest and are looking forward to his conviction,” said Dallas attorney Lee Merritt.

Price, 31, was shot and killed outside a Wolfe City gas station on Saturday.

Described as a “hometown hero”, “standup guy,” and “mentor who worked with children,” most who spoke out publicly about Price said they can’t see any reason why a police officer would shoot and kill him.

But that’s exactly what happened on Saturday, after Price allegedly stepped in to help a woman out of a domestic violence situation. Things escalated between Price and her abuser, but had calmed down, according to witnesses by the time police arrived.

The circumstances surrounding Lucas’ ultimate decision to use deadly force is now under investigation.

Price’s father, Junior Price spoke about that alleged deadly choice too on Monday, saying “I want to see what the man gets… what he has coming to him for killing my son.”

Monday afternoon, Price’s family said there is video proof that the shooting was a criminal act and they want justice.

“The chief saw the video and told me he wasn’t happy with what he saw,” Merritt said.

The Texas Rangers are responsible for investigating the shooting. They sent CBS 11 News the following statement Monday night:

“At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas responded to a disturbance call at the 100 block of Santa Fe Street for a possible fight in progress. Officer Lucas made contact with a man, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance. Officer Lucas attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away. Officer Lucas deployed his TASER, followed by discharging his service weapon striking Price. EMS was notified and Price was transported to Hunt Regional Hospital, where he later died. The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable. The Texas Rangers have charged Officer Lucas with the offense of Murder and booked him into the Hunt County Jail. This investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers, with the cooperation of the Wolfe City Police Department and the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office. No additional information is being released at this time.”

Lucas was taken into custody and booked into the Hunt County Jail, but was later transferred to the Rockwall County Jail.

Wolfe City is 70 miles northeast of Dallas.