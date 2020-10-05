NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Cedar Hill are investigating a shooting that left a man lying wounded in the middle of a street.

When officers arrived to the 900 block of Ragland Drive they found the victim had been shot several times. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the victim and the suspect were involved in some type of altercation when the victim pulled a gun on the suspect.

Police believe the suspect also drew a weapon and fired several times, with multiple bullets hitting the victim. Two females at the scene have been arrested on ‘related charges.’

Police found 2 handguns at the scene and are questioning a minor who was also at the scene.

The investigation is on-going, but police are asking that anyone with information about the incident to call the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181.

