Texas/Louisiana Coast Could See 3rd Hurricane Of The Season As Tropical Storm Delta Grows In StrengthAs of Monday morning, Tropical Storm Delta is located about 130 miles south of Jamaica, but forecasters say it could reach hurricane strength and make landfall anywhere from the Texas/Louisiana border to the Florida Panhandle.

Buying The Beauty You See During One Of North Texas' Biggest Plant SalesOne thing gardener/meteorologist Jeff Ray enjoys is walking around local botanical gardens to see what he might want to try planting in his own yard -- that's why he's vey excited about an upcoming plant sale.

Drenching Rain From Now Tropical Depression Beta As It Stalls Over Texas CoastWhat was once Tropical Storm Beta has now weakened to a tropical depression and parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.