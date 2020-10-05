AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The state of Texas continues to react after seven top deputies accused Attorney General Ken Paxton of bribery, abuse of office and other criminal offenses. Today Paxton is speaking out, just as a Republican congressman calls for his resignation.

A letter sent on Thursday, October 1, signed by First Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Mateer and six deputy attorney generals, accuses Paxton of violating federal and/or state laws. The letter, sent to a state human resources officials, mentions allegations of improper influence, abuse of office and bribery.

The aides sent the letter saying that it was notice to Paxton’s office that the they had reported a “potential violation of law” by the Texas Attorney General to the “appropriate law enforcement authority.”

On Monday Paxton didn’t directly reply to the allegations, but issued information as to how the case against him would proceed. He sent out a statement that said:

“The Texas attorney general’s office was referred a case from Travis county regarding allegations of crimes relating to the FBI, other government agencies and individuals. My obligation as attorney general is to conduct an investigation upon such referral. Because employees from my office impeded the investigation and because I knew Nate Paul I ultimately decided to hire an outside independent prosecutor to make his own independent determination. Despite the effort by rogue employees and their false allegations I will continue to seek justice in Texas and will not be resigning.”

#NEW #Texas AG releases new statement regarding allegations of wrongdoing by 7 top assistants. “Despite the effort by rogue employees and their false allegations, I will continue to seek justice and will not be resigning.” Full statement below. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/sKPnyuLXjz — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) October 5, 2020

The same prosecutors who’ve been pursuing securities charges against Paxton since 2015 will look into the new allegations. Paxton is still facing three state fraud charges from before he was elected attorney general. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

On Monday Rep. Chip Roy, who was previously Paxton’s top deputy, said in a statement that his former boss must step down “for the good of the people of Texas.” The Republican congressman he knows some of the people accusing Paxton of wrongdoing very well and that their character is “beyond reproach.”

In a release Roy said, “But, any grace for him to resolve differences and demonstrate if the allegations are false was eliminated by his choice instead to attack the very people entrusted, by him, to lead the office.”

While Texas Governor Gregg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick have said the allegations against Paxton ‘raise serious concerns’ neither of the Republican leaders have called for him to resign.