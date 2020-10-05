DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Monday Dallas Baptist University will remember two students killed in a weekend crash.
The accident happened during the early morning hours of Sunday morning on Mountain Creek Parkway, less than two miles from campus.
That is when police say a 21-year old woman was traveling westbound and hit the back of another vehicle — killing 18-year-old first-year students Kaitlyn Kotzman and Karina de la Rosa.
Three other Dallas Baptist students were in the vehicle, but their injuries are not life-threatening.
DBU President Dr. Adam C. Wright said, “We are devastated by this horrible loss of life. We are praying for the families of all those involved as they process through this tragedy.”
Counselors are being made available to fellow students and friends of the victims.
A campus-wide prayer service is being held for the freshmen Monday night at 7 p.m., at Dallas Baptists’ Pilgrim Chapel.