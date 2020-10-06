NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into a business and smashed open cash registers with a sledgehammer.

It was just after 5:00 a.m. on June 5 when police say the suspect forced his way into a restaurant in the 6300 block of Samuell Boulevard. Once inside, he used the sledgehammer to break into the registers.

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

There is surveillance video of the suspect during the robbery. Police did not say how much money the burglar got away with.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is asked to contact  the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112 or call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-TIPS (8477).

