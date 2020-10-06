Comments
OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) – Police want to know who shot Rico, a brown and white Jack Russell-type dog found severely injured last month in east Oak Cliff.
The shooting happened about 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 near the intersection of Lea Crest and Cardinal drives, just north of the 2600 block of Overton Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department’s animal cruelty unit at 214.671.0111, reference case #166451-2020. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 877-373-TIPS.