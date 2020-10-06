NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — An alert for shoppers who may have purchased pre-cut packaged fruit recently.

Some containers of Country Fresh fruit sold at retailers in Texas and eight other states is being voluntarily recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination.

Country Fresh recently expanded a recall to include packages of Freshness Guaranteed-brand cut or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe. The Walmart distributed products had best-by dates of October 3 to 11.

While there have been no reported illnesses from eating the fruit, Country Fresh said they are voluntarily recalling the products as a precautionary measure.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Listeria monocytogenes was detected on equipment used in an area near where the products were packaged.

The fruit was sold at select Walmart stores in Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The first Country Fresh recall was for cut watermelon shipped directly to select Walmart and RaceTrac convenience stores in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma. The items, which include a melon trio at RaceTrac, had best-by dates of October 2, 3 and 4.

Officials say customers with any of the recalled products should throw them out. Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes illness are high fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Anyone with questions about the recalls can contact Country Fresh at 877-251-8300, Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.