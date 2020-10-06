NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Halloween traditions will likely look different this year. Both Dallas and Tarrant Counties have released recommendations for families to follow to have safe celebrations.

Dallas County health officials are recommending against gatherings or parties with non-household members. Like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they’re also recommending against door-to-door trick-or-treating. Instead families are encouraged to do activities like online parties, car parades, Halloween movie nights at home, or scavenger hunt-style candy searches around your home with your own household members.

In Tarrant County, health officials are asking people to be cautious when deciding on participating in trick-or treating and other events that can put you in contact with people outside your household. They’re asking you to consider placing treats on porch steps or on a table in the driveway. The county also has suggestions for contactless activates, and activities with minimal contact.

