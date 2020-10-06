Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — The record-shattering 2020 Atlantic hurricane season shows no signs of slowing down. Delta formed early Monday morning, just south of Jamaica, and by Monday night it was already at hurricane strength. As of the 8 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center the system had sustained winds of 75 mph.
The storm is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane Tuesday and impact the U.S. Gulf Coast by the end of the week.
