SOUTHLAKE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Chopper 11 was flying over Southlake for National Night Out Tuesday Night, October 6.

“National Night Out is coming on October 6th, and as you may have guessed, it will be done a tad differently this year!” the city said in an online post.

Officials invited the public to join Southlake Police Officers as they parade through their neighborhoods from 6:00pm-9:00pm.

“This is going to be like those small town parades in the 1980’s where we throw candy and wave and preach safety and also social distance. You know the parades we’re talking about—like the Shriner’s Club guys in fezs rode around on those go karts in patterns and it was amazing because they were like the age of your grandpa and you’d never seen like a grandpa having that much fun and oh geez, is he ok to go that fast?! They won’t be there, BUT WE WILL!”

According to natw.org, National Night Out is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe.”