DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – NHL hopeful Cross Hanas is reminded daily, North Texas is becoming a hotbed for hockey.

Hanas, who grew up in Highland Village, used to be one of the kids at The Dallas Stars Youth Academy. Now, he hopes to hear is name called during this week’s NHL Draft.

“Just growing up it’s always been one of my dreams obviously to make it at least this far to get the opportunity to make my dreams come true and play in The NHL” Hanas said. “Just kind of blessed to put my foot in the door to get real work started.”

Hanas hopes he can continue the trend of Texas born Hockey Players to have success in the NHL.

Plano’s very own Blake Coleman helped Tampa Bay beat The Stars in this year’s Stanley Cup Finals.

“I mean Blake Coleman, he’s from The Dallas area. Every kid growing up, we all know who he is down here,” Hanas said. “It’s really cool to see a guy who grew up in the Dallas area pursue his dreams and actually make it to the top of the mountain.”

Blake Coleman was the first born and raised player from Texas to win The Stanley Cup. Hanas hopes one day, he will become the second.