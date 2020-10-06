COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Administrators with the Prosper Independent School District have confirmed they have closed an elementary school campus because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

After consulting the Collin County Health Department, officials have decided to close the Cockrell Elementary campus.

In a statement officials said the closure is the most effective way to slow the spread of the virus. The campus was closed October 5 and students were transitioned to virtual instruction — they will continue that online learning until at least October 13.

A statement from the school district said, in part, “While we hope to be able to reopen to in-person instruction on October 13th, Prosper ISD will continue to monitor the situation during the campus closure, and a final decision on whether or not to extend the closure or continue with reopening on the 13th will be communicated on Thursday, October 8th.”

Administrators said if it isn’t in the best interest of students and staff to reopen on the October 13, the campus will remain closed through Friday, October 16 — completing a full 14 day incubation period.

Officials said the decision to close the campus was not reached lightly and was made in an abundance of caution and out of respect for students, staff, and parents.

The Prosper ISD reopened campuses on August 12 and had 61% of their elementary school student population on campuses for in-person learning.