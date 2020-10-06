Throughout early voting and on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Tarrant County voters will be able to catch free rides to the polls on Trinity Metro and other transit providers.
Riders can show their voter registration card or current Texas ID and ride for free during early voting Oct. 13-30 and on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Those who qualify and want to ride to vote on ACCESS, TCTS, NETS or Handitran should call the provider at least 48 hours ahead of the trip to schedule their free ride to any of the voting locations.
To use Via’s on-demand service in Arlington, riders simply download Via’s app and enter the address of a Vote Center within Via’s service area or call 817-784-7382 to schedule a ride by phone. The rider will not be charged for trips scheduled to or from a Vote Center location.
For questions about Trinity Metro’s services, call 817-215-8600.