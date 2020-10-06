DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Potential fraud was connected to more than 4,500 unemployment claims in Texas this year.

The value of those claims totals nearly $70 million, according to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

In many of fraudulent cases, unsuspecting Texans were the targets of identity theft, then have had their stolen identities used to make unemployment claims.

“We knew automatically there was a big problem when we received the notice from the Texas Workforce Commission,” said Craig Moon.

Moon and his wife, Diane, small business owners, received an email from the TWC stating that Moon had filed a claim with his own company for unemployment.

Moon immediately called the TWC fraud hotline to report that his identity had been stolen but was unable to get through to the state agency.

“I know (TWC) is totally overwhelmed but there’s got to be a better way to deal with these problems because we got to be losing a lot of money from this fraud,” Diane said.

After the CBS 11 I-Team contacted the TWC, the Moons said they received a call from the their fraud division telling them the account had been locked and the case was being investigated.

TWC encourages anyone who suspects potential fraudulent activity involving to report it through the TWC UI fraud submission portal found on their homepage.

If you encounter difficulties with the portal, TWC says you can email TWC.fraud@twc.state.tx.us or leave a message at the TWC Fraud Hotline at 800-252-3642.