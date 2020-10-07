Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old man who is suspected for multiple aggravated robberies in the city and surrounding areas.
Police said they organized an operation with SWAT to arrest Ismael Ramos at a home on Cordell Street near Denton High School. According to police, they waited until school was over for the day before moving forward with the arrest.
Ramos was taken into custody for multiple outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery. Police said the robberies happened within Denton and other surrounding cities.
The 19-year-old is currently being held at the Denton City Jail.
Anyone who may have information on any of the robberies is asked to call police at 940.349.7801.