DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old man who is suspected for multiple aggravated robberies in the city and surrounding areas.

Police said they organized an operation with SWAT to arrest Ismael Ramos at a home on Cordell Street near Denton High School. According to police, they waited until school was over for the day before moving forward with the arrest.

Ismael Ramos mugshot (Source: Denton Police Department)

Ramos was taken into custody for multiple outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery. Police said the robberies happened within Denton and other surrounding cities.

The 19-year-old is currently being held at the Denton City Jail.

Anyone who may have information on any of the robberies is asked to call police at 940.349.7801.

