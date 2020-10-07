MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old have been arrested and charged in a robbery and shooting that injured a man in Mesquite late Tuesday, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting at around 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Highway 80. Arriving officers found the 53-year-old victim with a gunshot wound in the chest.
He was taken to a hospital, where is stable, according to police.
Police located a suspect vehicle and a chase ensued after it didn’t stop. After the vehicle was eventually stopped, four people inside were detained without incident.
During the investigation, police said they learned the shooting incident began as a robbery.
The suspects were described as three 16-year-old males and a 14-year-old male from Mesquite. They were all charged with aggravated robbery and taken to Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.