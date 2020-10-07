DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – African lion cubs — Izwi, Ilola and Tadala — made their first public appearance at the Dallas Zoo yesterday.

The baby girls, Ilola and Tadala were the first to take the big step out into the habitat. Their brother Izwi wasn’t quite ready for the paparazzi. He hung back and observed for a few minutes before following suite.

They’re the first litter delivered at the zoo since 1974, so yes — it’s kinda a big deal! The cubs were born on Aug. 17 after their mother, Bahati, underwent a cesarean section procedure.

The zoo said the name of Izwi, a male, means “vocal” in the Shona language of Zimbabwe. Ilola, a female, is said to have undergone weeks of physical therapy to correct developmental issues in her legs, and was named after the phrase “to become strong” in the Sesotho language of South Africa. The name of Tadala, the third cub and also a female, means “we have been blessed” in the southeast-African Chewa language.

Today was a big day for these three little lion cubs! Izwi, Ilola & Tadala took their first steps out into their public-facing habitat to greet their adoring fans. There was plenty of running, jumping, chasing, wresting, tail-biting, and of course, cuteness. pic.twitter.com/eQmYnRrY8a — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) October 6, 2020

There was plenty of running, jumping, chasing, wresting, tail-biting, and of course, cuteness, as they explored and greeted their adoring fans. The cubs will continue spending time in the habitat and will be out for zoo guests to see for a few hours each day between bottle feedings.