DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead at a grocery store Tuesday morning.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 10 a.m. at the Fair Park Grocery on Lagow Street. Arriving officers found the victim, Charles Edward Miller, with multiple gunshots wounds.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His death is being investigated as a murder.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.3608.