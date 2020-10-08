GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Grapevine wants everyone to know that it is still hosting hundreds of holiday events, over several weeks, and will transform the city into what they call a “Winter Wonderland”.
One of those events is the North Pole Express, where passengers of all ages can board decorated Victorian coaches on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad.
Tickets for the Christmas experience, that takes passengers on a journey to the North Pole, go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 20.
Dates for the North Pole Express are November 27, 28, 29, 30 and December 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Ticket prices for range from $34 to $38. A $5 lap child ticket is required for children under 13 months.
Because of COVID-19, the railroad is taking safety precautions and with only have 50% of seats available in each coach. In place of the Broadway-style Christmas show, the experience has been expanded to feature Santa and his cast of jovial elves entertaining guests on board the train.
Your ticket includes the North Pole Express excursion, a Memory Mug and a recipe card on how to make Santa’s special Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk, souvenir ticket, “We Believe” Silver Bell, Delicious Christmas Cookie and a voucher for a COMPLIMENTARY photo with Santa.
