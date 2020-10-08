ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington have arrested a second suspect in connection with the believed mistaken identity murder of a 24-year-old man back in May.

On October 3 the U.S. Marshals Service located suspect David Paul Jones in the Houston area and took him into custody. A warrant for Jones had been issued in Arlington for his alleged role in the shooting death of Robert Cooley III.

Jones, 22, has been charged with murder and is being held in the Harris County Jail as he awaits extradition to Tarrant County.

Jones is the second suspect charged with Cooley’s murder. Kendell Jerrell Morris, also 22, was arrested earlier this year and charged in the case.

Police say after having what they call “adversarial conversations” with an Arlington man Morris and Jones allegedly drove from Houston to an apartment complex in Arlington. Once there one of, or both, men allegedly thought they saw the person they were looking for — a black man with dreadlocks — and opened fire. Of course it wasn’t the intended target, it was Cooley.