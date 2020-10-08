AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas health officials reported 3,786 new COVID-19 cases COVID-19 Thursday, but the addition of 452 previously unreported cases raised the Thursday total by 4,238 cases.

The newly reported cases raised the total caseload to 781,794 since tracking and tracing of the pandemic began in March, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. An estimated 71,878 of those cases are active, with 3,556 of those requiring hospitalization.

However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The 104 deaths from COVID-19 reported Tuesday raised the total to 16,334 deaths in Texas.

Dallas County on Thursday reported 198 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with four additional deaths. Thursday’s count brings the total in the county to 85,149, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

In Tarrant County, 546 cases were reported on Thursday, along with five more deaths. The totals in the county are now at 53,838 cases and 685 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

