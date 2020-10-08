DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Thursday reported 198 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with four additional deaths.

Thursday’s count brings the total in the county to 85,149, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials also reported that 19 of Thursday’s cases came from a backlog in the state’s reporting system: one from September and 18 from earlier in October.

Four more deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing that total to 1,044. The patients were a Dallas woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions, two Dallas men in their 50s with underlying health conditions and a Dallas man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. All four patients had been hospitalized.

“Our numbers in recent weeks have gone in the wrong direction, and it’s up to all of us to reverse that trend so that more people will stay safe, more businesses will thrive, and more children will be able to experience in–person classes,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said.

In Tarrant County, 546 cases were reported on Thursday, along with five more deaths. The totals in the county are now at 53,838 cases and 685 deaths.