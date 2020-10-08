Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Home Depot store on Forest Lane in Dallas will reopen October 8, nearly a year after being ripped apart by a powerful tornado.
It was on October 20, 2019 when an EF-3 tornado swept through North Dallas, causing part of the store to collapse. On that one day there were 10 tornadoes — in Dallas, Garland and Richardson — that caused some $2 billion in damage to homes and businesses.
On Wednesday the store hosted a ‘board cutting’ — as opposed to the traditional ribbon cutting — to celebrate today’s reopening.
The store will have between 200 and 250 employees and associates, and if you’re looking for a job they’re still hiring.