ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington is making his way to Arlington, but this time as a coach for the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series.
This season’s NLCS and World Series are being played at the Rangers’ new home at Globe Life Field as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes during the abbreviated season.
Third base coach Washington and the Braves will be playing in the NLCS after sweeping the Miami Marlins in the division series.
They will play the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, which is being played in Arlington.
Washington was the manager of the Rangers from 2007 to 2014 and was manager for the team’s two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.
He resigned from the Rangers in September 2014 and joined the Oakland Athletics as a coach in 2015. He became the Braves’ third base coach in 2016.