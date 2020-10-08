Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A juvenile driver is in custody in connection with a crash that sent a Fort Worth police officer to the hospital late Wednesday night.
According to investigators, the juvenile male drove through an intersection on Erath Street, just south of Highway 287, and hit the officer’s squad car.
The impact of the crash caused the cruiser to go through a fence and a retaining wall, before coming to a stop in the yard of a home.
After the crash the young suspect took off on foot, but was later caught.
The officer was treated and released from a local hospital and is said to be in good condition.