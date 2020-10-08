DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials announced 110 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 89 are active cases.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 13,993 COVID-19 cases. Denton County Public Health also reported 54 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 12,019.
They’re providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, October 9, 2020 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm St in Denton.
Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County who pre-register and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.
Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.. To pre-register, call 940.349.2585.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:
• Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals
outside of the household
• Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and
when around individuals outside of the household
• Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
• Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19,
or have pending COVID-19 lab results