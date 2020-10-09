GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed and four others were injured after a vehicle crashed into two disabled vehicles on I-30 in Grand Prairie on Thursday, police said.
Police said they responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. on eastbound I-30 near MacArthur Boulevard.
According to police, there were two vehicles that were disabled in the main lanes of traffic due to a “tow strap failing.” Both drivers were outside of the vehicles as they tried to repair the tow strap while a passenger stayed inside one of them.
Police said another vehicle then crashed into both the disabled vehicles, killing a woman and injuring a man. Police said a fourth vehicle also crashed into the vehicles, which caused more injuries.
In total, one woman was killed and four adults were injured. Police did not specify which vehicles the victims were in.
The victims have not been identified.