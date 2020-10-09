SAVANNAH, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two residents from Texas were arrested in Illinois in connection with a murder this week in Tennessee, authorities said Friday.
Jeremy Byram, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering and Jeanna Chacon, 27, was charged with being an accessory after the fact, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
Byram and Chacon are both from Abilene, Texas.
The body of Brian Diss of Savannah, Tennessee was found Thursday after a 911 call and authorities had suspected foul play, the TBI said in a news release. Authorities have not yet said how Diss was killed or how they connected the two suspects to him.
Investigators believed Byram and Chacon had traveled to Illinois, the release said. They were arrested in Saline County, Illinois, and are being held without bond while they await extradition.
