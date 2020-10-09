Hurricane Delta Takes Same Path As Other Storms, Heads For The Already Battered Louisiana CoastIt's the same song, different verse for the beaten and battered southwestern Louisiana coast. Hurricane Delta is a Category 3 storm as it roars toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Warnings & Evacuations As Hurricane Delta Heads Toward The U.S. Gulf CoastAs Louisiana continues storm repairs from Hurricane Laura, the state is preparing for a possible strike from Hurricane Delta -- the season's 25th named storm.

U.S. Gulf Coast Braces As Category 2 Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In MexicoStorm surge and Hurricane Watches are expected to be issued today for parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast as a slightly weakened Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday morning near Puerto Morelos, Mexico as a Category 2 storm.