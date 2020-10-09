DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Friday reported 419 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with three deaths.

Friday’s case count brings the total in the county to 85,608, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials said 127 of Friday’s cases came from a backlog in the state’s reporting system: one from April, three from September and 123 from October.

Three deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,047. The three patients were a Dallas woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions, a Mesquite man in his 70s with underlying health conditions and a Dallas man in his 70s with no underlying health conditions. All three patients had been hospitalized.

“With Texas/OU weekend starting today, it’s very important that we resist the urge celebrate in ways the doctors recommend against. Please do not go to large gatherings or any gathering where people are not wearing their mask one hundred percent of the time indoors. We want to reverse the trend that we’re now seeing in our numbers going up and get to a place where less people get sick, more businesses can thrive and our children are having safe in-person experiences at school,” county Judge Clay Jenkins.

In Tarrant County, 314 new cases were reported, along with five deaths. The totals in the county are now at 54,152 cases and 690 deaths.

Collin County on Friday reported 83 cases (16,006 total) and three deaths (161 total).