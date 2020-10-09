DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Denton are asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle that ran into a teenager as he walked down the street.

It was just after 6:00 a.m. on October 9 when officers received a report of an injured person lying in the grass in the median near South Mayhill Road, just south of Spencer Road.

When police arrived they found a seriously injured 19-year-old boy. The teenager, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, While there the boy told investigators that the vehicle that hit him may have been a SUV, but he was unsure of the color.

Detectives are still trying to determine the make and model of the vehicle, but say it most likely has damage to the driver’s side headlight area. Pieces of the vehicle were found at the scene and are currently being analyzed.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run assault, or the driver who left the scene, is asked to call the traffic division of the Denton Police Department at 940-349-8181.

Investigators say, “Any small detail could help.”