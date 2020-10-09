NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Dollar General is debuting a new store concept called Popshelf. The company hopes the new chain of stores will draw in higher-end shoppers.

The first two Popshelf stores will open in Nashville in the coming weeks, and the company plans to open another 30 by the end of next year.

While many retailers have been devastated during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dollar General store sale actually rose during the last fiscal quarter. The discount chain of more than 16,000 stores saw sales at stores open at least a year climb 18.8%.

The new stores, geared toward suburban women with an annual household income between $50,000 and $125,000, will feature a range of home and beauty goods, the majority of which will be priced around $5.

Popshelf customers can expect to find “surprising deals” along with seasonal specials and limited-time items, the company says. Each store will be about 9,000 square feet, making them bigger than Dollar General’s regular convenience stores.

