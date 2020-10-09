ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A county judge in North Texas has called on Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen all businesses at 100% capacity after the greenlight was given to reopen bars.

Earlier this week, Abbott said bars in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations would be allowed to reopen at a 50% limited capacity but that it would be up to the county judges.

Bars can reopen starting on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

On Friday, Ellis County Judge Todd Little announced he would file to reopen bars, breweries, wineries and similar businesses. However, he also called for all businesses to return to normalcy with no limits on capacity.

“It’s past time for businesses to be wide open for Texans to enjoy life as we once knew it! I am requesting Governor Abbott fully reopen all businesses to 100% capacity,” Little said in a statement. “Our businesses have sacrificed way too much. Texans have shown they can safely return to work and school. We must resume life now!”

“We don’t need new mandates. It is not the function of government to deprive citizens of civil liberties, but of every Texan to utilize sound judgement and personal responsibility on how they live their everyday lives,” Little added.

So far in North Texas, judges in Collin and Denton counties have said they would file to reopen bars. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he would not at this time.

In Tarrant County, Judge Glen Whitley’s office said on Wednesday it would be reviewing the governor’s order.