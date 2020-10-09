DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery to repair an injury in his right knee, the team announced Friday.
The Mavs said the forward suffered a lateral meniscus injury in his right knee during Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Orlando.
The injury forced Porzingis to miss the rest of the series, which the Mavs eventually lost 4-2.
In a statement, the team said he will begin rehabilitation immediately and that there is no timetable set for his return yet.
“Wishing a speedy recovery to our guy @kporzee. Stronger and tougher,” the Mavs tweeted.