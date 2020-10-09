Comments
GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends are streaming to a funeral home in Greenville to say goodbye to Jonathan Price, a black man shot and killed in Wolfe City last weekend.
The 31-year-old was killed Saturday by then Wolfe City police Officer Shaun Lucas. The Texas Rangers said Lucas’ use of deadly force against Price was not “objectively reasonable.”
Friday morning dozens of mourners made their way to the Love & Integrity Funeral Home to pay their respects.
Today’s public visitation runs until 6 p.m.
The homegoing service for Price are being held Saturday at the Wolfe City High School football stadium. That service begins at 11 a.m.
Price will be buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hunt County.