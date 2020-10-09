(CBSDFW.com)- The Dallas Cowboys got some rough news on Friday morning as the organization announced that left tackle Tyron Smith will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to address his neck injury. The surgery is scheduled for next week.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday that the situation is one that should be able to be corrected by the surgery.

“This is a correctable situation. He obviously will not be available the rest of the season. That’s something that’s been determined and I think clearly the focus is on him personally,” said McCarthy. “My understanding is it’s something that he’s been dealing with for some time. I’ve been told that it’s a correctable surgery, that if he doesn’t have the surgery he just would continue to deal with this in a manner of how this season has gone. This is something that needs to be done.”

The 29-year-old Smith missed the team’s Week 2 and 3 games against the Falcons and Seahawks due to the neck issue. He returned last Sunday in the team’s 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns but he has not practiced this week.

With Smith out for the year and starting right tackle La’el Collins on IR due to a hip injury, the team has been working on different combinations at the tackle spots this week. But, McCarthy did not disclose what the possible alignment will be for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Brandon Knight and Terrence Steele have started and left and right tackle in the two games without Smith and Collins in the lineup this year.

The Cowboys host the New York Giants Sunday, October 11 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time on CBS.