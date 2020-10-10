WOLFE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Family members and a heartbroken community came together Saturday to remember Jonathan Price at his funeral after he was shot and killed by a Wolfe City officer a week ago.

The service was held at the high school football field in Wolfe City, which is in Hunt County.

Price’s death led to an outpouring of support toward the family and community as he was well-known in the area.

At the funeral Saturday, his aunt spoke about her nephew before services began.

“Do like Jonathan. Do the best you can every day. He didn’t pick and choose what day he was going to be a good person. He did good every day… every time I seen him he had a smile on his face… I never seen him angry, I never seen him raise his voice. I always seen him at peace,” said Ola Fields.

The 31-year-old was laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hunt County.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, Price was killed by Shaun Lucas as the now-former officer was responding to a “possible fight in progress” at a convenience store. Lucas was charged with murder and was fired from the department on Thursday.

An arrest affidavit by the Texas Ranger stated Lucas believed Price was drunk and tried to detain him. Lucas pulled out a taser and warned the victim to comply but Price began walking away. According to the affidavit, the taser was not fully effective and that Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the officer’s taser.

It was then, according to the affidavit, that Lucas pulled out his gun and shot Price four times. The Texas Rangers determined Lucas “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Price.”