DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is underway for a suspect who police said shot and killed a man while he was walking his dog with his wife in a Dallas neighborhood.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Waverly Drive. Arriving officers found the victim, 49-year-old James Faith, lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Through the investigation, police said Faith left his home to walk his dog with his wife. While walking, they were approached by an unknown suspect who then shot Faith, police said.
Police believe the suspect left the scene in a black Nissan pickup truck, which they released a surveillance image of.
A motive for the shooting is still unclear. Police said they are investigating the incident as a capital murder.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.3632.
Dallas is doing a fine job on keeping their murder rates down.