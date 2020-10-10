DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of assaulting a family member was arrested early Saturday after an hours-long standoff at a home in Denton, police said.
Police said they responded to the incident at around 10 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block fo Bob-O-Link Lane. The 911 caller reported a suspect with a gun and the assault.
Responding officers learned the suspect, who was later identified as 30-year-old Andres Flores, had barricaded himself inside a vehicle that was parked in the backyard of the home.
Police said negotiators and the SWAT team were called to the scene. After about six hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
Flores was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said a gun was found inside the vehicle he was in.