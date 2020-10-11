ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Sunday’s game with a gruesome right ankle injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants.

The team later announced Prescott was taken to a hospital for further evaluation with a significant ankle injury.

With about seven minutes left in the quarter, Prescott was tackled after a nine-yard run and his ankle appeared to be rolled over, causing Prescott to stay down on the field.

After several minutes, he was carted off the field as players and coaches watched in worry for the quarterback.

Prescott could be seen leaving in tears toward the locker room with his fist raised as the crowd applauded him.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton went into the game as the offense finished the drive with a touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy and former head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett were seen on the field as they looked at Prescott.

Jason Garrett made his way on the field to show support to his former QB, Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/w2AZmNruOr — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2020

Players around the league tweeted support for the Cowboys quarterback.

Joining all of our player members in sending prayers for @dak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XuGJApzzZZ — NFLPA (@NFLPA) October 11, 2020

“Big time Prayers up @dak!” Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

“Praying for big bro @dak,” Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.