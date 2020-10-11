NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Current and former professional sports figures and teams from North Texas are offering their support for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after he suffered a gruesome ankle injury on Sunday.
Prescott was taken to a hospital during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with a significant ankle injury. The injury occurred as he was tackled during a nine-yard run in the third quarter.
His injury led to an immediate reaction from current and former pro players in the North Texas area.
Dak 🙏💚
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 11, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for Dak! 🙏🏻 You’ll come back stronger and better than ever!!
— Ben Bishop (@Benbishop30) October 11, 2020
Dak 🙏💙
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 11, 2020
Thinking of you @dak
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 11, 2020
🙏🏾Ing 4 you bro!!!
❤️U man. pic.twitter.com/BFlfRbbrCe
— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) October 11, 2020
Devastated for @dak – one of the truly great people in the NFL
— Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020
Praying for you @dak 🙏🏾. Keep your head up & keep finding ways to be grateful for the journey. #cowboysnation @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/0395lKK1gW
— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) October 11, 2020
Praying for u brotha! God got you @Dak
— Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) October 11, 2020
4️⃣ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k3R7WcKzfW
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 11, 2020
🙏🏽 @dak pic.twitter.com/joMXaFT3Fh
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 11, 2020
Positive vibes to @dak
— Michael Young (@MikeyY626) October 11, 2020